easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

