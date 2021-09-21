easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

