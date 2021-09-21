easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

