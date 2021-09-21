Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ETW stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

