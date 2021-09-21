Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

