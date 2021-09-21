Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TEAF opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
