Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TEAF opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

