Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Eden has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $109,409.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00130192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045212 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

