Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.94

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.94 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 5,320 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.94.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.