Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 214,070 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $99,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

