Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 328,100 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 139.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

