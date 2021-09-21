Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,770 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 286,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.28. 29,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $350.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

