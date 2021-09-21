Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $56,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,743,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.