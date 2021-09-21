Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $34,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

