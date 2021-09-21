Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 36.0% in August

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

ELAT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $56.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter worth $1,305,000.

