Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Up 36.0% in August

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,500 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
ELAT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $56.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
