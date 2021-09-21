ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.80. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

