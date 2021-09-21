ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 422 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NYSE SI opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

