Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.24

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 15396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,853,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

