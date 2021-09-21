Electroneum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.64 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $369.76 million and $2.64 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,900,744,827 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

