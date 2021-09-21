Element Capital Management LLC Invests $18.88 Million in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,000. Bright Health Group comprises 3.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Bright Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,652.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,106,972 shares of company stock worth $36,505,568 in the last 90 days.

BHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE BHG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.