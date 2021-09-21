Element Capital Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,480,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,528. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

