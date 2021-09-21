Element Capital Management LLC Invests $9.96 Million in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. TPG Pace Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,235. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

