Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $134,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.