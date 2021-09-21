Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 21st

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EEIQ stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10. Elite Education Group International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elite Education Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.