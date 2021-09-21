Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

