ELYSIA (EL) Price Tops $0.0071

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $21.34 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00125225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044147 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

