Endava (DAVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DAVA opened at $130.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

