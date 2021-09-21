Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EFOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 19,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

