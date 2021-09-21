Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $6.77

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.20. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 66,361 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $992.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

