Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

