Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) versus AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Head to Head Review

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

6.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and AzurRx BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -23.36% -21.59% AzurRx BioPharma N/A -482.96% -258.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and AzurRx BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.65%. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 886.19%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and AzurRx BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.82 million ($0.90) -12.16 AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$32.67 million ($11.50) -0.29

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AzurRx BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.