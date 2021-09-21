Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,966,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.