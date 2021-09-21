Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,674 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 174,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jabil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

