Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

