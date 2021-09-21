Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 150,011 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 576.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $813.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,043. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

