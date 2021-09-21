Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 420.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 86,395 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 198,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

