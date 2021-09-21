Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $870.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

