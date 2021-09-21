Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVN stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

