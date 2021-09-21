Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Trading 25.5% Higher

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) traded up 25.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 58,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 15,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $742,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

