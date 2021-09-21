Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 42,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,724. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Equinox Gold by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.