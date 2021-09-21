Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

