Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 315,759 shares in the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,184 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

