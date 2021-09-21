Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 10,554 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

