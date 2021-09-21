Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 40,042 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.