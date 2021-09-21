Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

