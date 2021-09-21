Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.