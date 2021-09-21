Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

