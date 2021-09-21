Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 10,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000.

EWP opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

