Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

