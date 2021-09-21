Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,762,000 after acquiring an additional 157,661 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. 4,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,163. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

