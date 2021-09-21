Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.82. 10,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). Analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.