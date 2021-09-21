Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.82. 10,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81.
About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
