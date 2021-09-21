ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,026. The firm has a market cap of $346.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

